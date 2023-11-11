Five star Real Madrid cruise past Valencia

Real Madrid picked up their biggest La Liga win of the season as they stormed to a 5-1 home victory over Valencia.

Los Blancos head into the November international break two points behind league leaders Girona after 13 league games played so far in 2023/24.

Despite their injury issues, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were in ruthless mood in the Spanish capital, as Dani Carvajal volleyed them in front in the opening minutes.

Valencia missed a host of chances to equalise before the break and Vinicius Junior bundled home to double the hosts advantage.

Ancelotti’s charges simply took control after the restart, as Vinicius Jr crashed home a superb finish, and Rodrygo pounced on a mistake at the back from Valencia, to make it 4-0.

With the sting taken out of the contest, the pace dropped completely in the closing stages, as Rodrygo sharply slotted home a fifth goal for the home team and former Los Blancos player Hugo Duro poked home a consolation for Valencia.

The majority of Ancelotti’s squad will now head away on international duty with a trip to Cadiz on the agenda when they return to action on November 26.

Images via Getty Images