Atletico Madrid supporters are eagerly anticipating the return of Reinildo Mandava, who has been out of action since February, when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reinildo is in the final stages of his recovery, and has been in full training for the last few weeks. Despite this, he has yet to be included in a matchday squad, which has concerned some of the Rojiblanco faithful.

However, there is without to worry about, with Atletico head coach Diego Simeone telling the media (via MD) that extreme caution is being exercised with Reinildo’s recovery.

“That injury that he had, I also had to live through it as a footballer. It takes a while to join the team. He’s working, with positions, game situations that are needed.

“The time he tells us that he is there to be able to help us is the best possible. It will depend on what we see on the training pitch.”

Provided his recovery continues without any setbacks, it could well be that Reinildo makes his return for Atletico Madrid after the international break. Sunday’s match with Villarreal may well come too soon.