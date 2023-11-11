Carlo Ancelotti offers Jude Bellingham injury update

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Jude Bellingham will join up with the England squad next week.

Bellingham was ruled out of Real Madrid’s 5-1 La Liga win over Valencia due to a shoulder injury with Ancelotti opting for caution over the 20-year-old.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder remained on the bench for the midweek Champions League win over Braga with Ancelotti initially including him in his squad to face Valencia.

Last minute advice from the Real Madrid medical team persuaded Ancelotti not to use him against Los Che and his participation with England is in doubt.

Gareth Southgate has called up Bellingham, with England already qualified for Euro 2024. as they face Malta and North Macedonia this month.

FIFA rules require clubs to provide evidence of injuries to request withdrawals with Ancelotti indicating Bellingham will be checked over by England before a decision is made.

“Bellingham will join the England national team to be evaluated. But I think he will be back soon because he couldn’t play tonight and he won’t be able to play with them.”

If Bellingham is ruled out, he will remain in Madrid to continue his recovery, with a return to action expected to be around two weeks.