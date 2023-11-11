Barcelona now believe they can orchestrate January arrival of Brazilian wonderkid

Over the last few weeks, there has been much speculation over Vitor Roque, whom signed for Barcelona during the summer transfer window. However, he was unable to join immediately due to the club’s financial woes, and recent reports have suggested that it could also be the same for January.

As such, this would mean that Roque remains at Athletico Paranaense for until next summer, which Barcelona have been desperate to avoid, as they want him to arrive in Catalonia at the earliest possible opportunity.

Sport say that, at this stage, Barcelona are now confident of orchestrating Roque’s arrival. Work is in progress to find a way to open up enough salary space so the 18-year-old is able to join, with significant income needed in order for this to happen. The main avenue that is being explored is the sale of a portion of Barca Studios, which Libero have still yet to pay.

It is apparent that Barcelona need Roque in January. Robert Lewandowski’s performance have been poor, for the most part, and the Brazilian international would add extra hunger and desire, as well as quality.