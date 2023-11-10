Villarreal sack Pacheta just two days ahead of Atletico Madrid clash, former coach tipped to take over

Villarreal have dismissed head coach Pacheta, and are now on the hunt for the third of the season after just three months of the campaign.

The former Real Valladolid coach was drafted in after just four games under Quique Setien, after a the dressing room fell out with him. Pacheta struggled to make it work with the Yellow Submarine too though, and he leaves the club 13th after 12 games in La Liga.

Pacheta himself was in charge for just 2 months and 12 games, winning five, drawing three and losing four. Just two of those wins came against La Liga opposition though, Granada and Almeria, who are in the bottom too. They escaped Cyprus with a 2-1 win over Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night, but the ropey performance was not enough to save him.

Villarreal Sporting Director Miguel Angel Tena will take over for their away trip to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Former coach Marcelino Garcia Toral is the hot favourite to take over the job, as Villarreal look for a guarantee in their next coach, following two rough spells under Setien and Pacheta. It is also true that Villarreal lost several key players this summer, but it has been some time since they performed consistently.