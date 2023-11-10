Spain manager Luis de la Fuente explains Aymeric Laporte, Pedri, Isco and Alejandro Balde absences

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente revealed his latest squad for La Roja’s final European qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus this month with some headline inclusions, but the focus was, as ever, on some of the absences too.

The likes of Aleix Garcia and Rodrigo Riquelme could make their debuts with the side, while Alex Remiro could also make his first appearance. Perhaps the headline absence was Real Betis playmaker Isco, who has been playing exceptional football in Andalusia this time round.

“This is very simple. There are times when I have the feeling that I am unfair, and I think that, to settle the debate of those who come or do not come… I am unfair to those who do not come, they are very good… And I have that feeling. But at the same time, I have the feeling that I am fair with those I bring. Yesterday Vicente del Bosque said: ‘The bad luck I have is that I have more players than positions to cover’. They are all very good, but I have to choose who I have to choose and there is no space.”

Meanwhile Barcelona star Pedri is supposedly fit to start for the Blaugrana against Alaves on Sunday, but will not travel with de la Fuente and company.

“Pedri has just come back from a long injury, we know each other perfectly, and we count on him for everything. When he improves, he will have the opportunity to join us,” de la Fuente told Diario AS.

His teammate Alejandro Balde also missed out for Alejandro Grimaldo and Jose Gaya, which is the first time he has done so while fit since the 2022 World Cup. Aymeric Laporte however is not fit.

“Balde is one of us, and I encourage him to continue working. Laporte has a problem with the sole of his foot and we have considered it appropriate for him not to come. He has stitches on the sole of his foot, due to a cut. We prioritise the health of the footballers.”

The competition at the left-back spot is intense under de la Fuente, with Fran Garcia also dropping out. Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has criticised the fact that only five of his players have been included too, claiming that more could have been.