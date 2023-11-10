Saul Niguez and Rodrigo De Paul set for Atletico Madrid return vs Villarreal

Atletico Madrid are set to make starting changes for their La Liga clash at home to Villarreal this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos are back in domestic action on November 12 after storming to a ruthless 6-0 midweek Champions League win over Celtic as they aim to close the gap on their title rivals ahead of the incoming international break.

Diego Simeone was forced to reshuffle his plans against Celtic, with Rodrigo De Paul suspended, and Antoine Griezmann dropping back into midfield.

Griezmann turned in a superb performance against Celtic, with two goals, in a role he excels for with France.

However, as per reports from Marca, Griezmann will return to his regular forward role against Villarreal, with De Paul back in midfield.

Alongside De Paul’s return to the hosts engine room, Saul Niguez is also expected to start, after coming off the bench to score his first goal of the season in the Celtic rout.