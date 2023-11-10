Rodrigo Riquelme: Spain call up is reward for Atletico Madrid form

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo Riquelme issued a positive message after being included in the Spain senior squad for the first time.

The 23-year-old has grabbed his chance in Madrid since the start of the campaign, after successive loan spells away from the Spanish capital, including a strong 2022/23 season at Girona.

Riquleme has forced his way back into Diego Simeone’s plans in recent weeks and looks to have cemented a starting spot in a reshuffled left wing back role.

His presence in Atletico’s starting XI has brought him to the attention of La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente and he is named in the final Spain squad of 2023.

De la Fuente’s side have already clinched their place at Euro 2024, with two qualifiers to spare, and they face Cyprus and Georgia this month.

Riquelme has been called up, with de la Fuente looking to give his fringe players a chance to impress, and the Madrid native is ready to take the next step.

“It’s the dream of every player to be called up to the National Team.”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s reward for the good work done I’ve done at Atletico this season. The club comes first and these are rewards.”