Real Madrid planning 2024 Erling Haaland move after agent hint

Real Madrid remain open to a 2024 transfer push to sign Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos were tracking the Norwegian star prior to his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester in 2021, but opted against making a formal offer.

The sense in Madrid at that point was of Haaland being destined to join the Premier League champions and he is already a central part of Pep Guardiola’s treble winners.

However, Real Madrid are still considering a move to trigger his rumoured €200m release clause in 2024, as uncertainty grows over their plan to sign Kylian Mbappe.

2

Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in June, and despite Real Madrid rumoured to be closing in on their No.1 target, there are alternate reports claiming they are prepared to walk away from free contract talks.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has insisted she wants to ensure her client remains in control of his own destiny, but insisted a recent trip to Madrid was not Haaland related.

Pimenta has looked to distance herself from any immediate change but she is open to the possibility of brokering a move to Madrid in future.