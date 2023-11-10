Real Betis cruise past Aris Limassol with two bumps in the road

Real Betis 4-1 Aris Limassol

Real Betis were comfortable in their victory over Aris Limassol, but all eyes will be on the Verdiblanco medical department after the match.

Without Chadi Riad, who is not registered for the Europa League, Manuel Pellegrini was forced to use a makeshift back four with Marc Roca in central defence, but it was Betis who were causing all of the problems in the opening half. When Borja Iglesias tapped home Abner Vinicius’ cross, it seemed only a natural reward. El Panda could finally smile a free smile, having got his first of the season.

Just seconds after half-time, Leo Bengtsson, a substitute, had the ball in the net after less than a minute with his first touch, but it was disallowed for offside. Betis continued to make most of the running, but really began moving with purpose with the introduction of Isco Alarcon on the hour-mark. He was crucial in Aitor Ruibal’s second, although Aris goalkeeper Vana will not be pleased with his part in the goal.

It looked as if Pellegrini had timed a fairytale substitution perfectly, with Nabil Fekir coming on to score a penalty with his first touch, only for Vana to get down well to his left and ruin the headlines. Isco had won the penalty, and both he and Fekir were involved in Roca’s third following some quick footwork in the box, and a striker’s finish from a tight angle.

In an entertaining final 10 minutes, Ez Abde struck the post immediately afterwards, before Bengtsson rounded Claudio Bravo and cut it back for Alexander Kokorin to slot into an empty net. Betis took little notice though, and kept coming forward in stoppage time. Isco again was the provider for Abde, who showed remarkable pace to keep the ball in, get in behind the defence, and slot the ball between Vana’s legs for the final goal of the night.

In addition to Fekir’s missed penalty, there was one other sour note for Betis though, as Bravo went down in the final ten minutes, and received heavy strapping to his thigh to complete the match. With Rui Silva injured, and Bravo’s fitness uncertain, it could mean that third-choice goalkeeper Fran Vieites is thrust into the Seville derby on Sunday night. Otherwise it was a successful evening for Betis, who went top of the group on nine points, two clear of Rangers in second and five ahead of Sparta Prague.