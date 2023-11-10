Premier League giants to move for Kylian Mbappe if Real Madrid move collapses

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for another dramatic transfer stand off with Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

The French giants were forced to change their stance on Mbappe’s future at the start of the 2023/24 season after pushing to sell him in August.

The Ligue 1 champions want to avoid losing Mbappe for free when his contract expires in June, with some reports in Paris claiming they are prepared to offer him a ‘final’ contract offer,

However, as the saga continues to develop, Real Madrid remain central to what happens next with Mbappe, as they assess their options on the France captain.

The latest update hints at Real Madrid being prepared to sensationally pull out of a deal for Mbappe, amid frustration over talks with his representatives, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the rumours of a change in stance in Madrid.

As per breaking reports from Four Four Two, if Mbappe leaves Paris, and does not join Real Madrid, four Premier League superpowers will table an offer to the 24-year-old.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are waiting to make their move with the chance of Premier League negotiations beginning from the start of 2024.