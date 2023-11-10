Luis de la Fuente releases Spain squad: No Alejandro Balde, Aleix Garcia and Rodrigo Riquelme could debut

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has released his final squad for the European qualifiers, and his last chance to see his side in competitive action ahead of the Euros in Germany. They face Cyprus on the 16th of November, and Georgia on the 19th three days later.

The headline call-ups are Rodrigo Riquelme and Aleix Garcia, who could both make their debuts for La Roja, as could Alejandro Grimaldo and Alex Remiro. Inigo Martinez, newly fit, is back in the squad too.

Meanwhile some of the players that have made way for them include Alejandro Balde, who is fit but misses the squad for the first time since the World Cup for performance reasons, Aymeric Laporte, Yeremy Pino, the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga and Fran Garcia.

Two of the headline absences that could have returned to the squad are Isco Alarcon and Pedri. The Real Betis playmaker has been running the show for Manuel Pellegrini so far this season, while Pedri has recently returned to fitness. The Barcelona star is believed to be fit to start again for the Blaugrana but has agreed to miss the international break with de la Fuente, as they prioritise his long-term return to fitness.