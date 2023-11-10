Jude Bellingham calls on Real Madrid to learn lessons from Rayo Vallecano draw

Jude Bellingham has issued a warning to his Real Madrid teammates ahead of their La Liga clash with Valencia.

Los Blancos take on Los Che in their final game before the November international break with Bellingham set to return.

Bellingham suffered a shoulder injury in the 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano last weekend and was left on the bench for the midweek Champions League win over Braga in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Bellingham is on track to start against Valencia, after opting for caution against Braga, and the 20-year-old is aiming to extend his impressive start to life in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham has scored 10 league goals in 11 appearances, and scooped the fan voted Five Star Player for October, but he called on Real Madrid to ensure they react on their return to league action.

“I feel the team is very good again. We had a setback with the Rayo draw. It bothered us after a great victory at Barcelona, it’s always good to learn from these type of games.”, as per reports from Marca.

“However, the team made up for it with a good victory in the Champions League.”

Bellingham will link up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad after the Valencia match with the Three Lions in Euro 2024 qualifying action against Malta and North Macedonia this month.