Girona Sporting Director keen on Oriol Romeu return from Barcelona

Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel has admitted that he would be delighted to have Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu back at the club. The veteran midfielder returned to the club where he came through the system to the tune of €3.4m last summer, but after criticism in recent weeks, some have suggested Romeu’s stay in Barcelona might be a short one.

Romeu, who was signed primarily as a rotation option in the first place, has been relegated to the bench following a series of sloppy performances, but did start the season in stellar form. Now 32, some have suggested that he could return to Girona. He has a contract until 2025.

Speaking to Diari de Girona, via Diario AS, Carcel explained that he personally would be partisan to going back for Romeu, and didn’t think it was so far-fetched.

“Personally, I would like it, 100%. He has given us magical things. Many players have told me that he has taught them how to compete. Is there a chance of it happening? It’s not easy because there are contracts involved, but I don’t see it as inviable.”

It seems unlikely that Girona would be willing to spend much money to do so though, and with Barcelona keen to create space in their salary limit, Romeu is unlikely to do so. Unless his departure became the difference between a major addition or not, his exit would only rob Barcelona of what little depth they have.