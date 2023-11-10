Former Barcelona star confirms Spain to Morocco switch

Former Barcelona star Ilias Akhomach has confirmed his intention to represent Morocco at senior international level.

Akhomach was earmarked as a potential future star in Catalonia, after making his debut in Xavi’s first game in charge in November 2021, however, his first team chances quickly became limited.

The 19-year-old opted against renewing his contract at Barcelona at the end of last season, after spending 11 years at the club, including two spells in the La Masia academy.

He accepted a free transfer move to Villarreal and has played a rotating squad role for the Yellow Submarine so far in 2023/24.

The subject of his international plans has remained open in the last 12 months, with the option to switch to Morocco, despite playing for Spain at five underage levels.

Spain U21 head coach Santi Denia confirmed Akhomach informed the RFEF of his desire to change international allegiance as part of his squad announcement for their final two matches of 2023.

Denia’s side have won three from three, in their 2025 UEFA U21 European Championship qualifiers, and they take on Hungary and Belgium this month.