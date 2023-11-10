Celta Vigo miss out on Gabri Veiga clause as Saudi Arabia transfer details emerge

Gabri Veiga’s summer move to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli caused a major shock in European football.

The Spain U21 international was heavily linked with a move away from Celta Vigo ahead of the 2023/24 La Liga season after an impressive 12 months in Galicia.

However, despite a wave of transfer interest from Premier League clubs, Veiga looked destined for a switch to Italy, before the transfer window eventually closed in September.

Veiga’s release clause at Celta increased to €40m at the start of 2023, and that reportedly blocked certain bids for the 21-year-old, as he opted to move to the Middle East.

A switch to Al Ahli was a surprise, with the pattern of players moving to Saudi Arabia focused on more experienced names, and Veiga was infamously criticised by Toni Kroos for making the move.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Celta will not receive the full release clause from Al Ahly, and a €30m fee will be paid to the club in five instalments of €6m.

The transfer structure includes an annual payment to Celta, despite Veiga’s contract running until 2026, with Celta yet to offer an explanation over why the deal was agreed at a reduced fee.