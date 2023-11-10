Carlo Ancelotti satisfied with Real Madrid so far – ‘We have changed the system’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the media that Los Blancos are defending differently to how they did at the start of the season, while also praising the impact of that change.

Real Madrid have conceded 11 goals in their 16 games, but have been inconsistent. However they do have five clean sheets in their last eight matches, and the best defensive record in La Liga.

“In some moments we have had a very good level, but what you try to find throughout the season is continuity. At this point, I am quite satisfied, with how it has changed at a defensive level and with the attitude we have,” Ancelotti explained.

Ancelotti was also asked how he felt they were performing with their new system, based around Jude Bellingham as the free player behind the forwards. While initially without the ball Bellingham was one of the players that move centrally to press high for Los Blancos, now he continues to move left in defence, to allow Vinicius to start higher up the pitch.

“We have to open a debate about the system. Because at a defensive level we have changed it, we defended it with two lines of four. The diamond is no longer clear in defence. It has given us good results. Defining a system with the ball is very complicated: It depends on where Rodrygo is, where Bellingham is, the opponent. Without the ball it is clear: it is a 4-4-2.”

The change of system has perhaps been the biggest talking point for Real Madrid this season. Bellingham’s incredible form has been justification enough for the change so far, with 13 goals and 3 assists in 14 appearances. While Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior both scored in midweek, but the criticism has been that the Brazilian duo are not hitting the heights expected of them so far.