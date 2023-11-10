Athletic Club Celta

Athletic Club seal incredible La Liga win over Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo

Athletic Club picked up an incredible 4-3 home victory over struggling Celta Vigo via a 98th minute winner in Bilbao.

The Basque side move up to fifth place in the table overnight, as their unbeaten home run extends to six La Liga games, but it was to be another tough night for embattled Celta boss Rafa Benitez.

Celta were denied an added time penalty last weekend, and they conceded one in this tie, as Athletic Club completed a wild turnaround.

Chances flowed at both ends from the start at the Estadio San Mames as Celta captain Iago Aspas smashed home a superb opener.

Oihan Sancet’s close range finish levelled the contest, before a goal each in first half time added time, as Jonathan Bamba volleyed home an outrageous goal, and Gorka Guruzeta again brought the hosts level.

The tempo did not dip after the restart, as Guruzeta pounced on a Celta error to put Athletic Club ahead for the first time on the night.

However, the chaos continued, as Jorgen Strand Larsen had a goal ruled out by VAR, before the Norwegian eventually buried Aspas’ pass to make it 3-3.

Aspas then missed a golden opportunity to win the tie, as Unai Simon denied him from the penalty spot, and as the clock ticked to the eighth minute of added time, Alex Berenguer  stayed calm, to roll home from the spot.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alex Berenguer Gorka Guruzeta Iago Aspas Jonathan Bamba Jorgen Strand Larsen Oihan Sancet Rafa Benitez Unai Simon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News