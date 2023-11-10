Athletic Club seal incredible La Liga win over Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo

Athletic Club picked up an incredible 4-3 home victory over struggling Celta Vigo via a 98th minute winner in Bilbao.

The Basque side move up to fifth place in the table overnight, as their unbeaten home run extends to six La Liga games, but it was to be another tough night for embattled Celta boss Rafa Benitez.

Celta were denied an added time penalty last weekend, and they conceded one in this tie, as Athletic Club completed a wild turnaround.

Chances flowed at both ends from the start at the Estadio San Mames as Celta captain Iago Aspas smashed home a superb opener.

A piece of long range magic from the beating heart of Celta! 💓 Iago Aspas is back in the goals 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zdSzn75Ahm — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2023

Oihan Sancet’s close range finish levelled the contest, before a goal each in first half time added time, as Jonathan Bamba volleyed home an outrageous goal, and Gorka Guruzeta again brought the hosts level.

Celta have not been shy when it comes to letting fly from distance tonight! 🔥 A fantastic strike from Jonathan Bamba to restore their lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/G7DZWloELv — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2023

The tempo did not dip after the restart, as Guruzeta pounced on a Celta error to put Athletic Club ahead for the first time on the night.

Gorka Guruzeta gives Athletic Club their first lead of the night! 🦁 A nightmare for Rafa Benitez's Celta side having led twice 😬 pic.twitter.com/PFrWcMFkg4 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2023

However, the chaos continued, as Jorgen Strand Larsen had a goal ruled out by VAR, before the Norwegian eventually buried Aspas’ pass to make it 3-3.

A chance for Celta to take the lead for a third time in the game…but Iago Aspas' penalty is saved by Unai Simon! 🖐️ What a game this is 😱 pic.twitter.com/bzOeoSiSlX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2023

Aspas then missed a golden opportunity to win the tie, as Unai Simon denied him from the penalty spot, and as the clock ticked to the eighth minute of added time, Alex Berenguer stayed calm, to roll home from the spot.

Another moment of late heartbreak for Rafa Benitez and his Celta players! 👀 But it's pure joy for Athletic Club as they seal a 4-3 win thanks to a 97th minute penalty from Alex Berenguer! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/a8x4BWNmMH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2023

Images via Getty Images