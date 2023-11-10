Andriy Lunin’s wife claims he is ready to leave Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin is set for a central Real Madrid role in the coming weeks following an injury to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into multiple goal keepers swaps so far this season following a campaign ending injury to first choice Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois is undoubtedly Ancelotti’s No.1, but the veteran Italian opted to dip into the summer loan market, to secure a late loan deal for Kepa from Chelsea.

Despite his issues at Stamford Bridge, Kepa has looked assured in Madrid, with the early signs suiting all parties involved.

However, the Spanish international is set to be potentially sidelined until December with a muscle injury, with Luinin continuing to deputise.

The Ukrainian was drafted into the starting XI for the midweek Champions League win over Braga, and saved a penalty, and kept a clean sheet.

Despite his sudden elevation, his squad status in Madrid remains unchanged, and his wife Anastacia confirmed they are ready to leave the Spanish capital if he is offered a first team role elsewhere.

“If there’s a club that allows him to play, I think we will go. If he’s going to play, then of course we are ready to move”, she posted on Instagram as part of a Q & A with fans.