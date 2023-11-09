WATCH: Zinedine Zidane tells Lionel Messi what he thinks of him – ‘Like him, there is only one’

France and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane has told Lionel Messi that he is unique in the history of football.

The two were placed together in a room by Adidas as part of a sponsor event, and while the pair may have faced each other from different sides of the Real Madrid-Barcelona divide, there was only respect expressed away from the pitch.

Zidane admitted that he was happy to have the chance to tell Messi just how great he is.

“It is just one word: ‘magic’. I mean, Leo and I are not together every day. So today is a very important day for me because I can tell him how much I admire him.”

“And I think it is magic, pure magic. Magic in the sense that before receiving the ball, he already knew what needed to be done. And especially for me, as someone who understands football. Watching you [Messi] on the field, I almost knew what you were going to do, you know? It was like a connection. When I see him doing what he does, I say: ‘that’s it’.

“So that’s what people want to see in football. There are few, but not like him. Very few, well… just only one.”

Of course, Messi was the main reason that France were deprived of their third World Cup victory last winter, but even that seems to have done little to sour Zidane’s opinion on him. Few begrudged Messi his triumph in Qatar, given how much he had suffered with Argentina in the past. Now enjoying his football in Major League Soccer, Messi appears as relaxed as he ever has.