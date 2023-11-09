Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati strikes again for Brighton in the Europa League

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is back amongst the goals for Brighton and Hove Albion, and has scored in back-to-back Europa League games against Ajax.

After a slow start to life in England, the Barcelona forward is gradually finding the net. This will be his fourth goal in 12 appearances, but just five of those have been starts for Roberto de Zerbi. Once again he has been used in a role behind the main striker, rather than coming in from the left as was the case for Barcelona.

Fati, 21, is playing for his future, wherever that may be. Barcelona are yet to take a decision on the forward, preferring to wait and see how this season plays out. Brighton do not have a buy option, and thus the Blaugrana are in control of his destiny. There have been links to Saudi Arabia, where no doubt he would be amply rewarded, but the player is said to have some doubts about leaving Europe.

Tags Ajax Ansu Fati Barcelona Brighton and Hove Albion Europa League

