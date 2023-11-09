Villarreal escape with three points after harrowing Maccabi Haifa test

Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal have moved to six points and second place in their Europa League group, having played a game less than Panathaniakos and Rennes, but it was a pyrrhic victory for those that wanted to see Pacheta turn the tide.

The Yellow Submarine have been struggling of late, with Pacheta linked with the exit door, and ahead of their trip to Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening, he made seven changes. However things did not go smoothly.

After dominating the opening half hour, Abdoulaye Seck gave Maccabi Haifa the lead from a set piece in Larnaka, with the game being played in Cyprus due to the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Shortly after, Ben Brereton Diaz was brought down in the box, and first Alexander Sorloth had his penalty saved by Shereef Keouf, after putting it low and hard to his right. After VAR determined a Maccabi player encroached with the subsequent clearance, Manu Trigueros stepped up to level things, but Keouf saved brilliantly to the other side. Sorloth would come close again before half-time, but more Maccabi heroics in defence prevented the equaliser.

In the second half things opened up. The Yellow Submarine were creating chances, and looking more likely but Keouf was equal to all. Yet loose passes meant Maccabi had several opportunities to widen their lead. Pepe Reina was in good form to deny the Israeli side though.

Just as it looked like Maccabi had weathered the storm, Alex Baena found a pocket of space in the box, and beat Keouf with eight minutes remaining. The Maccabi morale broken, Etienne Capoue strode through midfield, and his heavy touch had a finish applied by Alberto Moreno on the left. Keouf again made the save, but he couldn’t stop Sorloth making amends on the rebound.

Villarreal and Pacheta will fly home with the win, and that saves them both from another inquest, but neither will this have eased the disquiet at La Ceramica currently.