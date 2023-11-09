Valencia to ban journalist from Mestalla for comments, but send Vinicius Junior warning to fans

Valencia will face Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid for the first time since the disgraceful events at Mestalla in May. The game will see a young Valencia travel to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Los Che have shown concern that their fans may abuse Vinicius again.

The club have been virulent in their defence of Mestalla and their fans, claiming that the racism suffered by Vinicius was an isolated incident, and not ‘the whole of the stadium’, as has been claimed by some. Rodrygo Goes and Carlo Ancelotti have all corrected themselves on this idea in the past, but Vinicius allegedly made the same claim in court while testifying against his abusers.

Federico Jimenez Losantos made the same claim on ESRadio, and was met with a firm response after the following.

“There have been clubs that have kicked out the ultras, not Valencia, in fact they have a stadium where they constantly insult Vinicius and the entire stadium called him a monkey, which we all saw.”

Mensaje a los ultras radiofónicos, esos que tampoco serían admitidos en nuestro estadio por mentir y promover la discriminación: Ponte gafas y un audífono y respeta a una institución y afición centenarias.#RESPECT — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) November 8, 2023

“Message to the radio ultras, those who will not be admitted to our stadium for lying and promoting discrimination: Put on glasses and a hearing aid and respect a century-old institution and fanbase.”

Three fans are being charged with racial abuse, and Valencia moved quickly to help the authorities out in order to locate them, while facing a partial stadium ban and fine for it. They have now stated taken their defence further by banning the likes of Jimenez.

However there is clearly concern about their own fans too, the 500 or so travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu. As per Relevo, Valencia have sent the away fans that bought tickets an email asking them to refrain from racism, and values that do not represent the club.

“Valencia CF defends its clear position against any type of discrimination. Let’s enjoy the game, let’s encourage our players above any provocation and honour the values ​​that characterise us.,” stated the email.

This season has seen racial abuse continue to follow Vinicius on his trips to away grounds this season, but has been met with swifter responses from the clubs involved, as they try to work with the police to punish the culprits. Barcelona and Sevilla both announced that action before the abuse hit the news, whereas previously action has taken some time to kick into gear.