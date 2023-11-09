The three reasons Real Madrid are going off Kylian Mbappe – report

On Tuesday a report emerged that Real Madrid would be ending their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who they have made three offers for in the past, each turned down.

Los Blancos tried to sign Mbappe at the age of just 16 while he was coming through at Monaco, before again coming in for him as an 18-year-old, only to be blown out of the water by PSG in terms of money.

Two summers ago they came back in for him, with Mbappe free to leave the Parc des Princes, but again the Parisians got the better of them. As per La SER, that is one of the reasons that Real Madrid have reportedly decided to end their interest.

A second is that Mbappe would detonate the salary structure in place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe would earn at least €20m, likely much more, whereas their star summer signing brings in just €9m per annum, and the top earners are closer to the €10-15m scale. Thirdly, at the age of 26, Mbappe does not fit Los Blancos’ transfer policy of only putting down major money for young stars.

This report has been denied by Fabrizio Romano, amongst others, and it seems highly unlikely that they would end their interest in Mbappe now. While Mbappe is no longer young, he does still have the best part of a decade, including his peak, to come at the top of the game. The money is significant, but Real Madrid will make plenty of it back from marketing and success in competitions, the chance to sign one of the best, if not the best, forward in the game on a free rarely comes around.