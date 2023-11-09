The latest 20-year-old Brazilian Real Madrid are tracking, also scouted by Newcastle United

Real Madrid are renowned for keeping a close eye on the Brazilian transfer market for the latest gems under Head Scout Juni Calafat, and the latest to catch their eye is currently plying his trade for Santos.

As per FT, Los Blancos are scouting 20-year-old Marcos Leonardo, who has already been scoring goals for some time in Brazil. Across his fledgling career, Leonardo has 54 goals and 11 assists in 162 matches.

Sevilla are very interested in 20 year old striker Marcos Leonardo from Santos. ✍️🇧🇷 He is the ideal striker for the future and a move could be done in January. Sevilla have had conversations with his representatives as well as Santos.💰 [@OrtsSVQ]pic.twitter.com/p6EezthmIp — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) November 2, 2023

He has also made an impact for Brazil’s under-20 side, scoring 7 times in his 7 appearances.

#RealMadrid are reportedly the latest side to have collected information on Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, as per Football Transfers.#NUFC and #SevillaFC have previously been linked.pic.twitter.com/Jxnur9ARYV — Football España (@footballespana_) November 9, 2023

It looks as if Real Madrid will face plenty of competition for his signature if they were to move for him. Newcastle United and Sevilla have been linked to Leonardo, while Roma have publicly declared an interest in him too. Santos have publicly admitted that he will be allowed to leave in January, and it looks likely that will be the case if Santos fail to avoid relegation – they are currently one point clear of Cruzeiro with five games to go.

All signs appear to be pointing to a move sooner rather than later, with super agent Rafaela Pimienta taking over his business recently. If Santos are in less need of urgent money, then a summer move might be more probable, his cost perhaps in the region of €20-30m.

Given Real Madrid already have Endrick Felipe arriving next summer, it seems highly unlikely they would move for another promising forward, unless they thought that Endrick was two to three seasons away from being a rotational option.