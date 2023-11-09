The 17-year-old Barcelona starlet that Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are taking care of

Barcelona will be as interested as any club in the under-17 World Cup taking place in Indonesia this month, with a number of their players attending the tournament. One of them may well have Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan keeping an eye on their results.

Rafa Marquez has seen his Barca Atletic side depleted by the call-ups, and was able to call up just four outfield players for their recent win over Rayo Majadahonda. Many of them, like headline debutant Marc Guiu, have gone away with Spain, but Noah Darvich will be leading the charge for Germany after winning the Euros this summer.

The 17-year-old signed for Barcelona this summer over Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and other Premier League options, from Freiburg to the tune of €2.5m. As per Relevo, Gundogan and ter Stegen have taken their compatriot under their wing, and are ensuring that he feels at home.

Darvich and his father were reportedly Barcelona fans for many years before the call came, watching the Blaugrana every week. Just 16 when he arrived, Darvich has also chosen to live in the La Masia accommodation in order to acclimatise as fast as possible, and is now comfortable speaking Spanish already. While the plan is for Darvich to end up in the first team in the coming years, both club and player are clear that they want to walk with him before they run. So far he has been used just six times by Marquez, and only from the bench, which speaks to that intention.