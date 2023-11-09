Sevilla fans demand President’s resignation as Diego Alonso looks to ‘great opportunity’

Sevilla losing to Arsenal 2-0 is not altogether surprising given the current state of both teams, but the manner in which it occurred was not accepted by the faithful in Nervion.

1,700 fans travelled to London to see Sevilla sink without much fight, and at the end of the game demand the resignation of President Pepe Castro. He had been given a break from such calls since Jose Luis Mendilibar won the Europa League against all odds, but the atmosphere is approaching a similar level of heat to the nine months prior to his appointment. Castro apologised to the fans for ‘not being up to standard.

New manager Diego Alonso started well with a draw against Real Madrid in his first match, but a month into his tenure, Sevilla have only tasted victory against Quintanar, 3-0 in the Copa del Rey. He too apologised for their poor showing.

“Possession is not the important thing, it is control of the game. You can have the ball and not kick on goal. We played badly and the opponent did a lot to make us play badly.”

Sevilla must win their next match against PSV or hope that Lens do not beat Arsenal in the next round to keep their hopes of qualification alive, and are more or less dependent on taking six points from their remaining games in order to make the knockouts.

Trying to instill some positivity, Alonso pointed towards their derby clash with Real Betis on Sunday as a chance to turn the tide.

“We have a great opportunity on Sunday to redeem ourselves before our people, to begin to tip the scales. It’s a great game, a great opportunity at home. It is the game we are waiting for, the game that, despite these setbacks, can help us make the leap. It must be a turning point. Sunday is another story, another game, we have to show face,” Alonso told Relevo.

Sevilla have been beaten twice by Arsenal and had a 2-2 draw with Cadiz to add to the previously mentioned results, and going into an international break, defeat in the Seville derby could raise the pressure on Alonso early on in his tenure. Sporting Director Victor Orta, who chose Alonso, and Castro have been asking for patience and trust, but Sevilla fans are somewhat tired of being asked for patience, given those two months under Mendilibar are the only saving grace for nearing two years now.