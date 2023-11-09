Saudi Arabia ready to go after Real Madrid star this January after drop in game time

Real Madrid extended the contract of Luka Modric this summer for an extra season, with the 38-year-old under the impression that he would remain a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Yet that has not been the case so far. While Modric did play an important part in Los Blancos’ comeback against Barcelona in the last Clasico, but on the whole, he has been relegated to the bench since being withdrawn at half-time in the Madrid derby.

Last season Modric remained a starter for Ancelotti, but he has begun the match in just 6 out of 16 games this season, reaching just 617 minutes across those matches. While on Croatia duty, Modric publicly discussed his discontent with the situation too.

As per Rudy Galletti, it has emboldened two Saudi Arabian sides to go after him in the January transfer window. He was already the subject of interest in the summer, but turned down a mammoth contract in order to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu. This winter Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are interested in Modric, but in contrast to the summer will need the permission of Real Madrid if they want to do the deal immediately.

Al Ahli are ready to get back in touch with Luka Modric trying to tempt him already for the winter transfer session. Al Ittihad are also interested in the CM: both clubs will work to obtain his green light before contacting Real Madrid.

A metatarsal injury to Aurelien Tchouameni is set to keep him out for two months, which should see Modric’s concerns reduced somewhat. Eduardo Camavinga will move deeper into the pivot spot, meaning Modric will become the first alternative in midfield after Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde. It seems more likely that Modric will save his departure for the end of the season, but no doubt Saudi Arabia will put plenty of money on the table to persuade him otherwise.