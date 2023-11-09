Real Madrid star demands more game time from Carlo Ancelotti: ‘I’ve shown I’m ready’

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz took advantage of just his second start since returning to the club this summer, and has told the press that Carlo Ancelotti can have no more doubts about his ability.

Brahim arrived back from a two-year loan spell at Milan, where he had worked his way into the starting XI, and was crucial in the Rossoneri’s run to the Champions League XI. Last season he would end up with 14 goal contributions in 45 appearances. Yet so far this season, he has only seen 192 minutes. In his two starts, against Las Palmas and Braga on Wednesday, he has scored in both though.

“This is Real Madrid and you have to always be prepared. I am very happy to qualify for the next round, for today’s game which was very good, I have seen the fans very happy and I love that. Individually, I am happy, I have taken advantage of the opportunity and I have shown that I am ready for more.”

“Obviously I want to play more and I know I can help, but I am grateful and happy. I felt very good today and I am happy to contribute a goal. I have played where Bellingham does, who is a one-off, and today I have been in hard-working mode. It is good for me to adapt to different positions.”

He was keen to repeat that he was ready for more minutes too.

“I’m doing my thing, showing every minute I have what I can contribute. I think I have shown that I am up to the level and ready for more minutes but I am happy with Ancelotti who gives me confidence. He talked to me, there are great players here and everything comes with time. He congratulated me in Italian and I am very grateful for the trust. I’m not going to think about the lack of minutes I have been playing, I will think about what a great day it was.”

Ancelotti acknowledged that he perhaps deserved to see more game time, but the proof will be in the game time he receives in the coming weeks. With Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Joselu Mato ahead of him for the front two positions, and Jude Bellingham likely to play the vast majority of minutes behind him, Brahim has a tough task to win more minutes. This is without factoring in Arda Guler.

Meanwhile Brahim did not end speculation on his international future either.

“I won’t go with the first one who calls me, it’s not like that. I am focused on Madrid where I am having few minutes and I want to have more,” Brahim explained to Diario AS, leaving the future open.

Morocco have been courting Brahim for some time, but the 24-year-old appears to be holding out for a call from Luis de la Fuente. Brahim appeared for Spain’s underage sides, but with competition in midfield and attack high for Spain, he will have a tough job finding his way in from a rotational role at Real Madrid, although Marco Asensio is testament to it being possible.