Real Madrid set for shock injury boost as ACL victim sets date to return to training

Real Madrid have reason for optimism regarding their defensive strength for the coming months, as it looks like Eder Militao will return to action much sooner than expected.

The Brazilian went down on the 17th of August against Athletic Club, having twisted his knee. After the match the worst fears were confirmed, as he was ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

It was predicted that he would miss most of the season, with the usual recovery time ranging between seven to eight months these days. However Relevo say that his tireless work and excellent natural fitness could allow him to return much sooner.

For now he has been given the green light to leave the gym and start individual work on the pitch, and it is forecast that he will be back training with the group in December. That said, he will be eased back into action bit by bit, and will undergo a personal preseason in order to get back into shape. A personal trainer from Sao Paulo, Bruno Caco, will fly in from Brazil to oversee his return to fitness.

The Madrid-based outlet note that Militao will have been out for six months exactly on the 17th of February, and Los Blancos will take on Rayo Vallecano that weekend. Nevertheless, they will not run any risks with Militao, given they can count on Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba in the meantime.

The new is positive though, as it looks as if Militao will be back in time for the key stages of the season. Los Blancos did not move in the transfer market in part because they had faith in Militao’s recovery.

In his absence, Rudiger has arguably become their most reliable central defender, with Alaba struggling in the big matches this season so far. The Austrian has always formed part of Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred pair, with one of Rudiger or Militao, but it looks as if there will be stern competition come spring.