Real Madrid disappoint Liverpool after announcing renewal of midfielder until 2029

Real Madrid have sealed a fourth significant contract renewal in the last two weeks, after announcing that Fede Valverde will be tied to the club until 2029.

The Uruguayan follows on from Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, who have all penned new contracts, seeing them elevated to key earners within the squad. Given Valverde had another four years left on his deal, it seems that will be the case. He will have a €1b release clause.

Valverde has always maintained that he wants to remain at the club as long as he is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu, but this news will come as a blow to the various Premier League clubs that had been following him, none more so than Liverpool, who have been the most frequently linked.

Valverde has established himself in the midfield this season alongside the likes of Camavinga, Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni, and it appears he is one of the first names on the team sheet.