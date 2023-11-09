Four Benfica fans arrested for throwing flares at Real Sociedad fans, vandalism and fighting

Real Sociedad enjoyed a thrilling performance against Benfica on Wednesday evening, which was sufficient for their qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. However there was a low point during the evening, as Benfica fans reacted violently during the match.

Ahead of the game, around 100 Benfica ultras gathered in Donostia-San Sebastian where La Real fans often do so before the match, and also threw flares, committed acts of vandalism, and got into fights.

Lo que ha requisado la Real Sociedad a los ultras de Benfica en el partido de Champions: 🗨️ "Hay tres detenidos y hemos requisado todo el material. Iremos con todo contra esos delincuentes", ha dicho Aperribay en rueda de prensa. 📸 @RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/gfoSmEOdTt — Relevo (@relevo) November 8, 2023

During the match, on two occasions the away section launched flares into the Real Sociedad fans below, for which four fans were identified and arrested. Real Sociedad President Joakin Aperribay has said they will go after the fans with everything they have, including a local man who was involved before the match in fights, but is not a member of La Real. One of the flares reportedly hit a child too, although it appears nobody has been hurt.

Four Benfica fans have been detained for incidents around their clash with Real Sociedad. During the match, they threw flares at the Real Sociedad fans below, and were responsible for the same, vandalism and fights before. #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/GbG2ET7zy7 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 9, 2023

Benfica have been fined €20k for the incident by UEFA, as per Relevo, who also point out that this is the second time Benfica fans have been responsible for a similar incident. The same occurred during a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in 2015. During the match Real Sociedad’s social media account tweeted out ‘Shame on the Benfica fans’ in block capitals.