Former Manchester United star David de Gea opens talks over January deal with La Liga side

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remains a free agent five months after leaving the Red Devils, but a return to Spain could be on the cards.

De Gea is reportedly keen on coming back to his homeland, which would also benefit his partner Edurne and daughter Yanay. As per ED, Real Betis have opened preliminary talks over a deal for de Gea, with both sides predisposed to making a deal work.

The Seville-based paper mention the ‘Isco formula’, that is to say a short-term deal on reduced terms, aimed at benefitting both parties in the immediate future. Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has admitted that they are over their salary limit, and thus any deal for the 33-year-old, who until recently was the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, will require a sale.

That sale would be Rui Silva. Benfica, Ajax and Atletico Madrid all showed interest in Silva this past summer, but none offered him an significant increase in salary, or the role he wanted. If the de Gea move is to happen, then Silva will first need to be sold on beneficial terms for Betis – the 29-year-old has two-and-a-half years remaining on his deal.

De Gea would be a jump in quality for Betis in goal, who currently have Claudio Bravo as their alternative to Silva. Betis would have to weigh up whether the short-term gain of de Gea would outweigh the loss of Silva, and then the potential uncertainty with de Gea beyond this season. As with Isco though, if de Gea enjoys his time in Seville as much as the former Real Madrid creator, then he may consider staying on.