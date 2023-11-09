Fabrizio Romano denies latest Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid reports – ‘There’s been no change’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has rubbished reports that Real Madrid are no longer interested in Kylian Mbappe.

On Tuesday, La SER claimed that Real Madrid had told Mbappe that they would not be pursuing him for the coming summer, with the French forward a little under two months from being able to sign a contract with whichever team he pleases. Part of the reason for that was his three rejections of the club over the past seven years.

However speaking to Caught Offside on his Daily Briefing, Romano was clear that he wasn’t aware any such thing.

“I’m not aware of any update or news on Mbappe, same as I said days ago. No news and nothing happening in November or December as things stand. ”

“For me they need a striker yes, and Mbappe remains the perfect player for Madrid in my opinion.”

This would tally with reports in France from RMC Sport, via Sport, who claim that not only are Real Madrid still interested in Mbappe, but this is merely an image strategy. In order to protect themselves from further potential humiliation, Los Blancos are keen to put out the message that they do not need Mbappe, should he end up elsewhere next season.

It would be little surprise if that were the case. The aftermath in the Madrid-based media was crazed, with all sorts of insults being flung at the Frenchman. Such was the embarassment on the part of Los Blancos, who had briefed privately that he would sign with them, that President Florentino Perez felt the need to make a rare public appearance to explain why he did not sign with them.