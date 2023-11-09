Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls Xavi Hernandez after Shakhtar Donetsk defeat to deliver message

Barcelona President Joan Laporta felt compelled to speak with his manager, Xavi Hernandez, after the Blaugrana fell in chastening fashion to Shakhtar Donetsk, but only to back him.

Having been dominated by Real Sociedad on Saturday night, and then suffered an even more concerning loss in Hamburg, Barcelona fans and media were up in arms at the image given by Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

According to MD, Laporta, who could not travel to Germany for medical reasons, called Xavi on Wednesday to speak about the match. He also communicated his complete faith in his ability to turn things around, words which Xavi thanked him for.

🚨 President Laporta called Xavi last night to convey his absolute support to him. Xavi thanked the words of support of the Barça president. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/IjKS25p2h0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 8, 2023

The circumstances at Barcelona are still a long way from ideal, and given where they were when Xavi took over, it is hard to argue that he has not met expectations. However he has promised good football as part of his discourse since taking over the Blaugrana, and thus far, it has only appeared in fleeting moments, meaning the finger of blame is increasingly being pointed at Xavi, who has now been in the job for two seasons.