Barcelona coaching staff and Sporting Director at odds over January transfer strategy – report

Barcelona will be able to sign in January, according to the latest in Catalonia, but the conditions and the strategy are yet to be decided.

The Blaugrana had reportedly made it clear to manager Xavi Hernandez that they would have difficulties strengthening the team in the winter transfer window, but now Sport say that they are working towards being able to sign in January. They will know with more certainty in the next week whether they can, but Sporting Director Deco and Xavi will have to work out where the funds are destined to go.

The recruitment department believe that the best way to do so is bring Vitor Roque’s move from Athletico Paranaense forward six months. They feel that the team is lacking goals, and Roque’s presence will allow the likes of Robert Lewandowski to rest and rotate.

The big doubt about Roque is that moving from Brazil to Barcelona at the age of just 18 will require a period of adaptation, but Deco and company believe he has the ability to make an impact in his first six months.

Meanwhile Xavi and the coaching staff are more open to looking for any opportunities on the market, and in particular, seeing if they can find a quality option in the pivot position to start ahead or compete with Oriol Romeu.

Roque and his entourage are awaiting news from Barcelona, and hope to hear a decision on whether he should pack his bags for December or July. Deco and Xavi are to meet next week and come to a conclusion on what to do. What is certain is that they will only have the ability to bring in one player.

The reality is that both positions are in need of strengthening. While Romeu was a smart signing at the price, asking him to come in for Sergio Busquets is a tall task. The debate could come down to how they feel they can best cover either the pivot position or a second number nine. Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan can cover in deeper midfield, although none are perfect. On the other hand, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix are the options to play instead of Lewandowski when the Polish striker is injured or in need of rest, and neither have been particularly convincing there in the past.