Atletico Madrid seal historic contract renewal with Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will stay at the club for three more years, after the club announced his renewal on Thursday evening.

The Argentine was under contract until 2024, and despite some doubts late last year over the direction of his project, El Cholo has reinforced faith in his management in 2023 with a brilliant run of form. He has signed a new deal until 2027.

The news you've all been waiting for Colchoneros. Diego Pablo Simeone, Atletico Madrid manager until 2027. pic.twitter.com/9vyMOnD3fB — Football España (@footballespana_) November 9, 2023

Simeone has been in charge longer than any other manager in Spain, now standing at 11 seasons, and will have been at the helm for 15-and-a-half years should he last until the end of his current deal. Los Rojiblancos also point out that in every full season Simeone has been in charge, they have qualified for the Champions League, a fact that has made them the third force in Spanish football, alongside two cherished La Liga titles.

Simeone was previously the highest-paid manager in the world, but is believed to have taken a pay cut of around 30% in order to fall in line with the club’s finances.

He is also the Atletico manager to have spent the most consecutive seasons in charge of the club, and has managed more games than anyone else, at 642. This represents a major deal for the club, even if it seems like the norm, who secure the future of their most valuable asset going forward. These days Simeone is very much the identity and the face of Atletico Madrid, and his presence automatically makes them a competitor in any title race at the beginning of the season.