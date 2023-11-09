Atletico Madrid celebrate incredible home run with reduced ticket prices

Atletico Madrid got back on track in spectacular fashion following defeat to Las Palmas last Friday, annihilating Celtic 6-0 at the Metropolitano. It brought up their 16th consecutive victory in Madrid, something the club decided to reward the fans who back them for.

Los Rojiblancos announced on their website that they would be releasing 1,000 tickets for their upcoming La Liga clash with Villarreal at the reduced price of €16 for club members. The cheapest tickets for the match are nearly double that, at €30.

It speaks to their incredible form in 2023, where they are one of the best teams in Europe, and a distance the best in Spain. While games like that against Las Palmas and Valencia are a reminder that Atletico are still not flawless, their results this season and last make them a firm contender for the La Liga title. If they can continue this home record, they will be hard to stop.