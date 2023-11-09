Athletic Club’s central defenders that could make first team jump after Aymeric Laporte rejection

Athletic Club looks as if they will have to turn again to their famed Lezama academy in the coming months, having lost a key central defender in Inigo Martinez. There are four options on the cusp of the first-team, which Bilbao Athletic manager Carlos Gurpegui is moulding into shape.

Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes and Yeray Alvarez held down the central defence for most of last season without Martinez while he was injured, but the failed attempt to sign Aymeric Laporte, who ended up in Saudi Arabia instead, was an acknowledgement that they are somewhat short there.

Between the three of them, Athletic can perhaps scrape through the season, but if they were to make it into Europe next season, Los Leones would do will to have a fourth option with some first-team experience. Here are the four options, as per Marca.

Unai Egiluz

Tall, quick and physical, Egiluz is compared with Vivian, for his physical prowess and ability in the air. Egiluz, 20, has been the most common partner for Jon de Luis, and while he is less aggressive than Vivian, he does maintain his concentration for the whole match. Where he does struggle is his ability on the ball. Egiluz will pick the simple passes, but finding his way through the opposition is not one of his strengths.

Jon de Luis

The most trusted by Gurpegui so far this season in the third tier, de Luis (20) does have excellent ability on the ball, and stands out driving forward himself. He can look a little less comfortable if defending one-on-one outside of the box, but inside the box has the basics nailed down. One of the most exciting prospects.

Aymane Jelbat

The 23-year-old half-Moroccan has been used more often at left-back, but can play in the middle too. Supremely confident, this can sometimes get him into trouble as he tends to leave the line a little too frequently. That said his speed and strength allow him to fight back from disadvantageous situations. Also good running with the ball at his feet, Jelbat can be a little loose with his positioning.

Aimar Dunabeitia

The least-used of Gurpegui’s options, Dunabeitia is described as a project, someone who is born to compete. Winning many of his duels, he is a leader in the backline, and strong on set pieces. Perhaps he stands out less than his colleagues for his physique, but has been solid this season when used.