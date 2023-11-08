WATCH: Sub-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with big penalty save to stop Braga taking early lead against Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin was probably expecting to be on the bench for Real Madrid against Braga, but an injury in the warm-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga meant that he was thrust into the line-up, and he has made an immediate impact.

The Portuguese side made a bright start, and were awarded a penalty inside five minutes when Lucas Vazquez fouled Christian Borja in the area. Alvaro Djalo stepped up, but Lunin guessed right, diving to the right to stop Braga scoring the opening goal.

If this was an audition for Lunin to show that he should be Real Madrid’s starting keeper in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, he’s certainly started well. It could be a big moment for him, especially if Kepa’s issue is more serious than just discomfort.

It is a wake-up call for Real Madrid, who only need a point against Braga to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. However, they will be aiming for a win to continue their 100% record.