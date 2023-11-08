Real Madrid

WATCH: Quickfire double from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes has Real Madrid 3-0 up against Braga

Real Madrid only needed a point to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, but they have surely instead pick up another victory in this season’s competition. Having led 1-0 at half time, Los Blancos have added two quickfire goals to go 3-0 in front against Braga.

It was Brahim Diaz that opened the scoring just before the half hour mark with a well-worked team goal. The 24-year-old, who has been on the fringes so far this season, scored his second goal in two starts for Real Madrid.

The hosts doubled their lead on 58 minutes when Vinicius Junior found the back of the net, ending a four-match scoreless run in the process.

Vinicius would turn provider a few minutes later as he set up Rodrygo to grab Real Madrid’s third of the evening.

It was a nervy start to the evening for Real Madrid, but they are in complete control now.

