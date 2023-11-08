WATCH: Forgotten man Brahim Diaz fires Real Madrid into first half lead against Braga

It’s safe to say that Brahim Diaz has had a difficult season so far. Before the match against Braga, he played just 16 minutes in Real Madrid’s last seven games. However, he was handed a rare start against the Portuguese side, and he has taken his chance.

Carlo Ancelotti made several changes from the draw against Rayo Vallecano, and it was two that came into the side that combined for the opening goal. Rodrygo drove into the box from the left, and his cutback was turned home by Brahim, who grabbed his second goal of the season, and first in the Champions League.

Brahim scored on his only other start this season (vs Las Palmas), and he has now repeated the trick against Braga. He has been very bright in the opening half hour, and if a goal was coming for Real Madrid, it looked like it would be from him.