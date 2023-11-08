Valencia star could return against Real Madrid after recovering from motor-neurone condition

Valencia youngster Jesus Vazquez has not featured since mid-August, having suffered from a motor-neurone condition that almost ended his playing career. The 20-year-old started suffering symptoms in September, and over the last few weeks, he has undergone a period of rehabilitation.

Vazquez has been back in training with Valencia over the last couple of weeks, and Relevo say that he is ready to make his return to action. Los Che make the daunting trip to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend to take on Real Madrid, and the expectation is that he will be included in Ruben Baraja’s matchday squad.

In recent days, Vazquez has begun to feel at 100%, which suggests that he will be in contention for a return to action. However, he will be behind Valencia captain Jose Gaya in the pecking order at left-back, so will almost certainly not start at the Bernabeu. Still, when he does make his return to the pitch, it will be a proud moment, considering his playing days could have ended earlier this season.