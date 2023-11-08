Real Madrid team news vs Braga: Brahim Diaz earns rare start, Jude Bellingham on the bench

Real Madrid can book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a victory over Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. For the match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has opted to ring the changes following a gruelling schedule.

The big change sees Jude Bellingham drop out. The English international dislocated his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano, and was an injury doubt for the match anyway. However, he is on the bench. Brahim Diaz replaces Bellingham, making just his second start since returnng to Real Madrid during the summer.

Further changes see Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez all in from the start.

Real Madrid have been forced into a further change just before the match. Kepa

ℹ️ Kepa, baja de última hora por problemas físicos para el encuentro de esta noche.#RealMadrid | #UCL pic.twitter.com/K5XioU3mAL — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 8, 2023

pulled up during the warm-up, and he is replaced by backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Realistically, Braga need to avoid defeat to have any chance of progressing from Group C. They have gone full-strength in their efforts to pick up something from the match at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will be keen to avoid any sort of complacency or overconfidence, although they will be aware that this should be a comfortable victory, which would see them into the last 16 of this season’s Champions League.