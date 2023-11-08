Real Madrid secure Champions League progression with dominating Braga victory

Real Madrid have booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after a solid 3-0 victory over Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu, which also continued their 100% record in this season’s competition.

Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to the side that drew with Rayo Vallecano, with one notable starter being Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was injured in the warm-up, and he would make an immediate impact on the match.

Lucas Vazquez fouled Christian Borja in the area, which gave Braga the opportunity to take an early lead. However, Lunin dived to his right to push away Alvaro Djalo’s effort, much to the delight of his teammates and the home supporters.

Brahim Diaz, who has been something of a forgotten man for Los Blancos this season, opened the scoring for Real Madrid on the half hour mark. Rodrygo’s cutback was turned it by the 24-year-old for his second goal in two starts.

After the half time break, Real Madrid secured their victory. Vinicius Junior snapped a four-match scoreless run to make it 3-0, before setting up Rodrygo for a third a few minutes later.

The result keeps Real Madrid at the top of Group C, five points clear of Napoli, who they take on at the Bernabeu on MD5.