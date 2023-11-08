Predicted XIs: Real Madrid to put out strong line-up against Braga with Jude Bellingham dropping to bench

Real Madrid face Braga in the Champions League this evening at 21:00 CEST knowing that a win will not only keep them perfect in Europe, but also tie up qualification. After beating the Portuguese side 2-1 in Braga, Carlo Ancelotti will not rest on his laurels too much, as Jude Bellingham is likely to miss the match.

Bellingham suffered a minor dislocation of his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night, and while he was able to push through the pain, and could probably do so for this game too, it is the perfect excuse to give him a rest.

Diario AS expect exactly that, with Bellingham to warm the bench, and one of Joselu Mato or Brahim Diaz expected to start in his stead. Brahim occupied the role against Las Palmas in his one start, but Josleu has been trusted far more in general, and alongside Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti may even favour a return to a classic 4-3-3,

From their draw with Rayo, Toni Kroos is expected to take Luka Modric’s place, while Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez are also likely to come in for Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. Antonio Rudiger is suspended for their clash with Valencia this weekend.

Marca believe that Bellingham will come straight back into the line-up, with Alaba also keeping his place. Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni are all out injured.

Braga have no such concerns, and are expected to approach the match in a similar fashion to the first leg, with veterans Jose Fonte and Joao Moutinho both on the bench for Artur Jorge. They know a point would keep them in with hope of qualifying for the knockout round, but progress lies in winning their final two games.