Mallorca to have midfielder available against Atletico Madrid as suspension is overturned

Mallorca’s winless run in La Liga continued to seven matches on Saturday after they were defeated 2-0 by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. However, they felt very hard done-by in that game, having had midfielder Omar Mascarell controversially sent off by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.

Mascarell was shown a second yellow for a challenge on Marc Roca, but replays showed that it was in fact Roca that stamped on Mascarell, rather than the other way around. As a result, the Competition Committee has annulled the second booking, as per Marca.

“The Committee upholds the allegations made by the club (Mallorca) and leaves the double caution and the consequent expulsion without disciplinary effects.”

It means that Mascarell will be available for Mallorca’s next match, which is against Atletico Madrid on the 25th of November. They were due to face Cadiz this weekend, but the fixture has been postponed so that the Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Kosovo can be played.