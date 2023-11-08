Group of thieves attempt to take Neymar Junior’s days old daughter and partner hostage

Several thieves have failed in an attempt to take Neymar Junior‘s daughter and partner hostage in return for ransom.

The Brazilian superstar, currently at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia but ruled out for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, published his dismay on Instagram that the house of his partner’s parents had been robbed on Tuesday morning, as carried by MD.

Neymar Junior and partner Bruna Biancardi welcomed their new child Mayvie into the world this week, but thieves tried to abduct her in Sao Paulo on Tuesday morning. Nobody was hurt, although jewellery and watches were stolen. (MD) #Neymar pic.twitter.com/dEzoyGVkqh — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2023

The intention of the thieves, as was revealed by the Sao Paulo state police, was to take his partner, Bruna Biancardi, and his new-born daughter, Mayvie, hostage in an attempt to exchange them for ransom. This week Biancardi published photos of their new-born child for the first time, but neither of them were at the house at the time.

The assailants tied up Biancardi’s parents in law, and stole jewellery and watches before making their escape. So far one person, a neighbour who reportedly allowed the group into the gated community. As it was, nobody was harmed, and the search is on for the rest of the group.