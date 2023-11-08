Champions League round-up: Real Sociedad thump Benfica, Sevilla defeated by Arsenal

Three more La Liga sides were in Champions League action on Wednesday, following Barcelona’s defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk and Atletico Madrid thumped Celtic 24 hours prior. Real Madrid hosted Braga, while Real Sociedad and Sevilla were also in action.

Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

A ferocious 15 minutes helped Real Sociedad on their way to a third consecutive Champions League victory, as they defeated Benfica at the Reale Arena. Mikel Merino opened the scoring after seven minutes, and Mikel Oyarzabal would score a second five minutes later. Remarkably, Ander Barrenetxea would make it 3-0 after 21 minutes, in what was a remarkable opening for the Basque side.

Rafa Silva scored a consolation for Benfica in the second half, but it mattered little. With Inter Milan defeating RB Salzburg later in the day, it means that Real Sociedad have qualified for the knockout stages.

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

Sevilla’s hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League are hanging by a thread after defeat to Arsenal in North London. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the first half, with Bukayo Saka adding the second just after the hour mark.

It leaves Sevilla bottom of Group A, three points behind PSV Eindhoven and Lens in second and third respectively.