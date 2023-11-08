Carlo Ancelotti did not want Real Madrid to sign 24-year-old during summer transfer window

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Real Madrid completed six signings: Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato, Arda Guler and Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, not all have made a strong start to the season.

Bellingham certainly has, while Joselu has also impressed since arriving on a season-long loan from Espanyol. Kepa has done well since replacing the stricken Thibaut Courtois, while Garcia has struggled since returning from Rayo Vallecano. At least he has played a sustained amount of minutes, which cannot be said for Brahim and Guler.

In Guler’s case, he has yet to feature at all for Real Madrid, although this has been due to injury, rather than being out of favour, which is exactly what Brahim has been since returning to the Spanish capital after three years at AC Milan. The 24-year-old has started just one match (vs Las Palmas), in which he scored. In his last seven matches, he has played 16 minutes.

Relevo say that this is not much of a surprise, since head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not want Brahim to be signed during the summer. The Italian requested a different profile as a replacement for the departed Marco Asensio, but he got Brahim instead.

Despite this, Ancelotti hinted at Brahim playing more in the coming weeks, and he is starting for Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Braga. His fortunes could turn around if he puts in a big performance.